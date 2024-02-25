Azerbaijan Marks 32th Anniversary of Khojaly Genocide

Flowers at the foot of the monument to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Baku

Today Azerbaijan marks the 32th anniversary of the genocide in Khojaly.

On the night of 25 to 26 February 1992 the second most important town populated by Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh was occupied by Armenian armed forces with the active participation of military personnel and equipment of the 366th infantry regiment of the Russian Army.

On February 26 with the participation of the heads of state, government officials, members of parliament, civil society and the diplomatic corps there is a Remembrance commemoration ceremony at the Memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in the Khatai district of Baku.

The invaders captured the town and massacred hundreds of people, including women (some of which were pregnant), children and elderly. Destruction of the civilian population continued for a few days, when the cruel invaders chased people trying to reach Azeri positions in Agdam, executed and killed prisoners, raping women and children, and beheading and hanging captives.

In total they killed 613 civilians, including 83 children, 106 women and 70 old men. About a thousand people were disabled in varying degrees (including 76 minors) and 1,275 people were taken hostage. The fate of 150 of them is still not known. The horror of the Khojaly tragedy was filmed by local and foreign journalists on photo and video footage, and spread all over the world.

The names of the Armenian separatists and the Russian military officers who committed the crimes against humanity are known. All of them are still at large and live in Russia and Armenia.

As said the Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Khanlar Veliyev, on the genocide in Khojaly in search there have been declared 39 people.

The Azerbaijani parliament repeatedly made a special statement calling on the international community, governments and parliaments of the world to recognize and condemn the genocide in Khojaly.

Each year, the Armenian side is trying to justify or downplay the significance of the crime. Attempts are made to explain the events in Khojaly as a result of the struggle for power and to blame the massacre on the Azerbaijani side. One reason for this is that the former leadership of Armenia is directly implicated in these crimes. Thus, the former Presidents of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan, were directly involved in the crime and former Defense Minister, Seyran Ohanyan, commanded one of the divisions that captured Khojaly.

Numerous documentary evidence including photos and videos taken by local and foreign journalists and witnesses conclusively prove that the massacres took place in the town of Khojaly and the territories controlled by the Armenians (Askeran and Nakhchivanik). The savage torture of Khojaly people taken prisoner and hostage cannot be refuted either.

In violation of international conventions and rules of international humanitarian law, the prisoners were subjected to unprecedented atrocities. With their scalps, ears, noses and genitals cut off, as a "sacrifice" Azerbaijanis were beheaded over Armenian graves.

The Khojaly tragedy as a massacre and a crime against humanity was recognized by the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Czech Parliament, the state legislatures of nearly 20 states of the U.S.A., the Senate and House of Representatives of Mexico, the Committee of the Parliament of Pakistan and the Parliament of Honduras.