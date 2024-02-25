    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • In World
  • Zelensky: The number of losses of Ukrainians is 31 thousand, Russians - 180 thousand
Zelensky: The number of losses of Ukrainians is 31 thousand, Russians - 180 thousand
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Zelensky: The number of losses of Ukrainians is 31 thousand, Russians - 180 thousand

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time publicly revealed the losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in two years of full-scale war against the Russian Federation. 

During a press conference on February 25, he said that from the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022 to today, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died. He called it nonsense to claim that the losses of Ukraine - 300 thousand people. All the other figures that call the pro-Russian forces in the world and the Kremlin are lies, the president stressed. 

The losses of Russians are 180 thousand. Up to 500,000 Russians were injured. 

"31 thousand Ukrainians died. I will not say how many wounded, because Russia will know how many people have left the battlefield," the president added. 

Regarding the number of missing persons, Zelensky noted that the number will not be announced, as it may be biased. According to the president, sometimes it is possible to return people who were considered missing from captivity.

 

Leave a review

In World

Navalnının ölümü dünyada hansı daşları tərpədəcək? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line