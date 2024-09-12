Azerbaijan must comply with PACE rules - F.Schwabe
Azerbaijan must comply with PACE rules - F.Schwabe
Azerbaijan must unconditionally fulfill the PACE rules in order to return its delegation to the Assembly. This was stated by Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to PACE.
He expressed this opinion while commenting on President Ilham Aliyev's statement that the ban on PACE deputies to enter Azerbaijan will be lifted after the restoration of the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Assembly.
‘With all due respect. Who advises the President of Azerbaijan? The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe cannot be blackmailed. The conditions are very clear. Azerbaijan must abide by all the rules of the Parliamentary Assembly without any ifs and buts, political prisoners must be released and Azerbaijan must co-operate fully with the Committee against Torture. And, of course, there should be no entry bans," Schwabe wrote in social network X.
As a reminder,the PACE on 24 January did not approve the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation for a year due to the country's ‘failure to fulfill its basic obligations’"to the Council of Europe, as well as the failure to invite the Assembly's observers to the extraordinary Presidential elections.
Seventy-six deputies voted in favor of the decision, with 10 against and four abstentions.
Last month, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizade claimed that PACE deputies who voted in favor of the decision would be banned to visit Azerbaijan.
-
- Politics
- 12 September 2024 11:54
-
Politics
-
- 12 September 2024, 19:05
The Baku Court of Grave Crimes ended today the preparatory hearing on the case of the first-group disabled person, paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov.
-
- 12 September 2024, 17:58
On September 11, the Baku Court of Appeal heard the appeal of Hafiz Babali, the economics editor at Turan News Agency, against the newspaper "Iki Sahil." The appeal was filed in response to a May 13 decision by the Khatai District Court, which rejected Babali's lawsuit against the newspaper. The lawsuit was initiated due to unfounded accusations and defamation published by the newspaper in an article dated December 28, 2023. The article claimed that "Hafiz Babali had established contacts with foreign funds and conducted investigations and prepared articles on their behalf."
-
- 12 September 2024, 17:42
At a meeting on September 12, the Central Election Commission (CEC) found no violations in the parliamentary elections held on September 1 at seven polling stations in the 33rd Khatai First Electoral District. The complaint was filed by Natig Jafarli, a parliamentary candidate and member of the political committee of the REAL party. In this district, the CEC considers Zahid Oruj, the head of the Center for Social Research and a member of the previous parliament, to be the leading candidate.
-
- 12 September 2024, 16:55
France has condemned the "arbitrary and overtly discriminatory treatment" of French citizen Théo Clerc in Azerbaijan, who has been sentenced to three years in prison for graffiti in the metro. Meanwhile, two other defendants involved in the same actions were sentenced only to fines, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Leave a review