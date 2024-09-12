Court accepts criminal suit against Ali Kerimli in proceedings

On 13 August, the Baku Nasimi district court chaired by Babek Panahov completed preparatory hearing on the complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the head of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli as a private prosecution.

The court accepted the complaint. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for 19 September.

Aydın Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to responsibility under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan

The plaintiff called as "slander" Kerimli's comment that the court cancelled the decisions of the PPFA Congress after Aydin Aliyev's complaint.

In particular, Kerimli is challenged on the following statements of his: ‘Aliyev Aydin, who was expelled from the PPFA for deviating from the political course of the Party and cooperating with the authorities, was forcibly restored to the position of the head of the Control and Revision Commission by a court decision... Based on the complaint of this person forcibly restored to the Party, the Nasimi district court on 05.07.2024 declared invalid the decisions of the Congress of 24.06.2023, which were adopted with 287 votes in "favor" and "one vote against."

As Kerimli noted, the current process will be "a test for the judicial system of Azerbaijan". If the court grants the complaint, it would be a disgrace for the regime itself, as ‘’cooperation with the authorities’ is considered to be an insult to honor and dignity, the PPFA leader said.

If the complaint is satisfied, Kerimli faces various punishments up to 6 months of imprisonment.