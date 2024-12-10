Azerbaijan Parliament Appoints Members to Anti-Corruption Commission

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (National Assembly) on Tuesday approved the appointment of new members to the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission, following constitutional and legislative guidelines aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

The decision was made in accordance with amendments to Article 95 of the Constitution and the internal regulations of the Milli Majlis, as well as provisions outlined in the Anti-Corruption Commission Statute. The appointments aim to strengthen the commission’s role in combating corruption in Azerbaijan.

The newly appointed members are:

Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis,

Arzu Nagiyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption,

Amina Aghazade, Member of Parliament,

Vuqar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts,

Farid Hajiyev, Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis.

The appointments reflect a cross-section of expertise from parliamentary, oversight, and administrative bodies, signaling a concerted effort to bolster the commission’s capacity.

The decision was signed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova in a session held in Baku.