Erdogan and Aliyev Discuss Syria

On December 10, the Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan discussed the situation in Syria, according to Haberturk, citing Erdogan's office. "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the latest events in Syria, as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye would continue its support for the Syrian people in order to establish lasting stability in Syria. President Aliyev of Azerbaijan also expressed satisfaction with the new situation in Syria," the statement said.