APFP Activist Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

On December 10, the Ganja Serious Crimes Court issued a verdict in the case of Sahib Mammadzade, head of the Dashkasan district organization of the Azerbaijan People's Front Party (APFP). The court found him guilty of the large-scale illegal trafficking of narcotics and sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison, his lawyer, Zabil Gahramanov reported. According to the lawyer, an appeal will be filed against the verdict. He emphasized that the court did not establish a clear link between Mammadzade and the drugs in question.

"Mammadzade claimed that the police planted the drugs on him. The witnesses questioned in court stated that they had not seen any drugs with Mammadzade. Mammadzade himself stated that he was being persecuted for his opposition activities as the head of the Dashkasan district organization of the APFP," the lawyer said.

Mammadzade was arrested on March 18, 2024, while moving livestock to a summer pasture. A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (Illegal manufacturing, production, acquisition, storage, or sale of drugs in large quantities). On March 19, the Goygol District Court ordered his detention.

Previously, Mammadzade had distributed a video documenting a protest in the village of Khoshbulag in Dashkasan district against the seizure of local pastures by oligarchic officials.