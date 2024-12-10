Political Consultations Between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia

On December 9, 2024, the third round of political consultations was held in Riyadh between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiev, while the Saudi Arabian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khereiji.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, the current situation, and the prospects for developing cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian fields. The two sides exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.

The meeting highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation in the areas of tourism, green energy, and investment. Regional and international issues were also discussed during the political consultations. As part of the visit, Yalchin Rafiev also met with Khalid Al-Muhailid, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia.