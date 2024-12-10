Aziz Orujov
Case of Aziz Orujov Sent to Court
The preliminary investigation into the case of Aziz Orujov, the director of the internet TV channel Kanal-13, has been completed and the case has been sent to the Sabail District Court in Baku, reported his lawyer, Bakhruz Bayramov. According to the lawyer, the defense will request the termination of the criminal case, as Orujov's guilt has not been proven during the preliminary investigation. Orujov denies the charges and links the case to his professional journalistic activities.
Aziz Orujov was arrested on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction. Later, he was charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of individuals acting in concert). Orujov has rejected the accusations. Human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.
