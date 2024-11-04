Azerbaijan Prepares for COP29: President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Review Infrastructure at Baku Olympic Stadium

On November 4, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Baku Olympic Stadium to assess preparations for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). According to the presidential website, the president and first lady received a detailed briefing from an aide on the measures being implemented to host COP29.

During the visit, they inspected an electric vehicle fleet intended for COP29 operations, including electric minibuses for freight and passenger transport, as well as medical and fire vehicles. Additionally, electric golf carts and buses will help transport high-level guests around the summit venue, while a broader network of electric vehicles will support sustainable transport across the city throughout the event.

The president and first lady also toured the official Blue Zone, where several facilities have been adapted for critical COP29 sessions. Highlights include the "Nizami" plenary hall, set to host the opening ceremony and national statements, as well as dedicated zones for the World Leaders Summit on Climate Change. The venue features multifunctional conference halls and various exhibitions celebrating Azerbaijani culture and nature, with pre-session meetings currently underway.

They reviewed the accreditation and registration process, which has attracted significant interest from the international community. Detailed updates on delegate registration highlighted the global enthusiasm for COP29.

In the Green Zone, they visited pavilion areas for Azerbaijan and other participating countries, underscoring the platform’s role as an inclusive space for public engagement. They stopped by the Solidarity Center, a joint pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Zero Waste Foundation, which will feature displays from various stakeholders and international partners. The Green Zone will host high-level conferences and public events, providing a broad platform for dialogue and cooperation.