Teymur Kerimov
The court rejected the defense motions of the head of "Kanal-11"
On November 4, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings against Teymur Kerimov, the head of the YouTube resource "Kanal-11." During the trial, attorney Neymat Kerimli presented three motions. In particular, the defense requested to re-examine the victim, Farrukh Alekperov. Kerimli reported that previously the victim had demonstratively refused to answer questions from both the lawyer and the accused, and after the defense's protests, he began to claim he "did not remember" the circumstances, supposedly at the judge's prompting.
Due to this, the lawyer also requested a forensic medical examination to determine whether the victim actually had memory issues. Another motion concerned the necessity of excluding certain documents from the case materials that were allegedly prepared in violation of legal requirements. However, the court rejected all the motions and scheduled the next hearing for November 25.
*Teymur Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Article 182.2.2 (repeated extortion by threats), 182.2.4 (extortion aimed at seizing property of significant value), and 182.2.1 (extortion by a group of individuals in conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 13:49
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on November 5 to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States.
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:38
The Baku Court of Appeal on 4 November considered an appeal against the arrest of economist Farid Mehralizadeh's car detained in the 'Abzas Media case', lawyer Javad Javadov said.
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:25
The main idea of the latest version of the peace agreement recently handed over to Baku is to simplify procedures for unblocking communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told journalists on 5 November.
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:13
The United States now assesses that as many as 10,000 North Korean servicemen have already been deployed in the Kursk Region, the State Department said on Monday TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
1 comment
Əlövsət Sadıqlı
2024-11-04
Teymur Kərimov siyasi məhbusdur!