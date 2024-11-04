The court rejected the defense motions of the head of "Kanal-11"

On November 4, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings against Teymur Kerimov, the head of the YouTube resource "Kanal-11." During the trial, attorney Neymat Kerimli presented three motions. In particular, the defense requested to re-examine the victim, Farrukh Alekperov. Kerimli reported that previously the victim had demonstratively refused to answer questions from both the lawyer and the accused, and after the defense's protests, he began to claim he "did not remember" the circumstances, supposedly at the judge's prompting.

Due to this, the lawyer also requested a forensic medical examination to determine whether the victim actually had memory issues. Another motion concerned the necessity of excluding certain documents from the case materials that were allegedly prepared in violation of legal requirements. However, the court rejected all the motions and scheduled the next hearing for November 25.

*Teymur Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Article 182.2.2 (repeated extortion by threats), 182.2.4 (extortion aimed at seizing property of significant value), and 182.2.1 (extortion by a group of individuals in conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.