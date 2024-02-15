Azerbaijan prepares for full-scale war against Armenia – Pashinyan

Speaking at a meeting of the Armenian government on 15 February, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan was preparing for a large-scale war against Armenia.

"Azerbaijan regularly talks about the territories of four enclave villages, but refuses to admit that it has seized the territories of 31 Armenian villages," he said.

Armenia proposes to draw the border on maps and then on the ground, and to withdraw troops on both sides. But Baku is doing everything to prevent Azerbaijani troops from leaving the occupied territories of 31 Armenian villages," Pashinyan said.

Azerbaijan refuses to leave, and there can be only one reason for this - the beginning of hostilities on some sections of the border with the prospect of turning a military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia. "This intention can be read in all statements and actions of official Baku," Pashinyan noted.

The policy of the Armenian government is to do everything possible through active negotiations to prevent such a development, while at the same time firmly protecting all legitimate interests of Armenia," Pashinyan emphasized.