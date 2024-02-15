Sleet is expected on Friday

On Friday, February 16, precipitation will take place in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes intense.

In the morning, the rain will turn into sleet. Wind is northwestern, gusty, and will weaken in the evening. Air temperature at night and during the day will be +4 +7, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Rains and fog are also expected in the regions. Snow will fall in mountainous and foothill areas. Eastern wind will increase in the western regions. Air temperature in the lowlands is +2 +6 at night, +6 +10 during the day. In the mountains, it is -3 -8 at night, 0-3 during the day.