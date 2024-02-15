Sleet is expected on Friday
On Friday, February 16, precipitation will take place in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes intense.
In the morning, the rain will turn into sleet. Wind is northwestern, gusty, and will weaken in the evening. Air temperature at night and during the day will be +4 +7, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
Rains and fog are also expected in the regions. Snow will fall in mountainous and foothill areas. Eastern wind will increase in the western regions. Air temperature in the lowlands is +2 +6 at night, +6 +10 during the day. In the mountains, it is -3 -8 at night, 0-3 during the day.
15 February 2024 13:50
16 February 2024, 12:55
On February 17, precipitation in the form of rain will continue in Baku and Absheron, which will turn into sleet in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +1+3, during the day it will be +3+5.
16 February 2024, 02:20
The football club "Garabagh" from Aghdam confidently defeated the Portuguese "Braga" with a score of 4:2 in the first match of the playoff stage of the Europa League.
14 February 2024, 17:13
During an operational measures by employees of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azer Gasimov, previously convicted, and his friend Arif Aliyev were detained in the Khatai district of Baku. During the inspection of these persons, as well as a search in Aliyev's house, 4 kg of heroin, 18 kg of marijuana, 2 kg opium and 2 kg of methamphetamine were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detainees admitted that the drugs were smuggled from Iran and they were going to sell them.
14 February 2024, 17:07
Zamin Salayev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who is in custody, complains about the deterioration of conditions in prison. On February 13, during a telephone conversation, Zamin complained of health problems and deteriorating conditions of his detention, his wife Saida Salayeva told Turan. "His legs are swollen, his heart hurts. Despite this, he was transferred to another building, where there are more prisoners, it is very crowded, and living conditions are worse," Salayev's wife said.
