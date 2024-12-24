Azerbaijan President Hails Sports Achievements at Year-End Ceremony

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who also serves as the President of the National Olympic Committee, praised the country’s athletes for their exceptional performance in 2024 during a ceremony dedicated to the year’s sports achievements.

Speaking at the event, Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s successes at international competitions, noting that athletes had secured nearly 1,700 medals, reflecting the country’s growing stature in global sports. “This year, Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated its strength as a sports nation,” the president stated.

Aliyev emphasized the nation’s remarkable performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where Azerbaijan ranked 30th overall, its highest position since its debut as an independent nation in 1996. The delegation brought home seven medals—two gold, two silver, and three bronze.

“Azerbaijan achieved the third-best result among Muslim countries, further cementing our place on the international stage,” Aliyev said, adding that such achievements inspire patriotism and pride among Azerbaijan’s youth.

The president underscored ongoing investments in sports infrastructure, including the construction of new facilities in liberated territories such as Aghdam and Fuzuli. “Building sports complexes in these regions is not only symbolic but also functional,” he noted, referencing the newly launched Olympic Sports Complexes and stadiums.

Aliyev also announced that Azerbaijan would host the third CIS Games in 2025, with Ganja as the central venue. The games are expected to attract 7,000 athletes, underscoring Azerbaijan’s capacity to organize major international events.

In his address, Aliyev reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting athletes through state awards and housing programs. He stressed the importance of fostering physical fitness and patriotism among the younger generation, calling it essential for national unity and strength.

The ceremony concluded with the recognition of athletes and sports professionals who contributed to Azerbaijan’s sporting success.