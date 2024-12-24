  • contact.az Contact
  Exhibition of Documents on Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Exhibition of Documents on Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War

Exhibition of Documents on Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Exhibition of Documents on Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War

Ural historians and archivists have prepared an exhibition of unique documents about the contribution of the Azerbaijan SSR to the achievement of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This includes, in particular, the combat path of the 77th Mountain Rifle Division, which was formed in Azerbaijan and, after the Victory, was stationed in Sverdlovsk Region.

"This exhibition is part of the project 'Historical Memory of the Peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan,' dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. We plan to organize the exhibition at one of the venues recommended by the Azerbaijani side in Baku," said Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev on December 24, during his meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev.

Additionally, during the meeting, issues related to expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed. In particular, Kuyvashev proposed innovative solutions from Sverdlovsk companies for the extraction and processing of minerals, as well as the implementation of advanced automated systems for technological process management. These could be applied in oil companies.
The expansion of cooperation in the field of education was also proposed, according to the information provided by the Sverdlovsk Region Department of Information.

Politics

