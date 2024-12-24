Weather on Wednesday
December 25 in the capital and Apsheron will be cloudy, without precipitation. Wind is north-west. Humidity 70-80%. Air temperature will be +4+6 at night and +8+11 during the day.
No precipitation is expected across the country, fog in some places. Moderate western wind.
In the lowlands at night +2+7, during the day + 10+15; in the mountains at night up to - 5 frost, during the day +3+8.
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the nation's flagship carrier, has played a pivotal role in connecting the country to the world. Yet, its history is marred by a series of tragic incidents that highlight the complexities and challenges of maintaining aviation safety in a rapidly modernizing industry.
