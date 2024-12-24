  • contact.az Contact
Weather on Wednesday

The news agency Turan

Weather on Wednesday

December 25 in the capital and Apsheron will be cloudy, without precipitation. Wind is north-west. Humidity 70-80%.  Air temperature will be +4+6 at night and +8+11 during the day.

No precipitation is expected across the country, fog in some places. Moderate western wind.

In the lowlands at night +2+7, during the day + 10+15; in the mountains at night up to - 5 frost, during the day +3+8.

