Arrests Made in Connection with Illegal Plastic Surgeries

High-ranking officials at the Ministry of Health have been arrested, and six individuals suspected of issuing illegal certificates for performing plastic surgeries have been detained. According to press reports, Saida Rustamova, head of the Department of Personnel, Science, and Education, whose name was mentioned in scandalous publications about counterfeit certificates, was detained today. Other individuals named in investigative articles may also have been arrested, including Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasymov.

The press service of the Ministry of Health informed Turan that "a statement will be made regarding this matter." Attempts to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs were unsuccessful.

On December 12, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced an investigation into the Ministry of Health following press reports about illegal plastic surgeries that resulted in the death of a patient. Turan had previously published an article on the topic titled "The Mafia of Uncertified Surgeons Threatens a Journalist."

The investigative reporting was initiated by U.S.-based journalist Ganira Atasheva, whose close associate became a victim of illegal plastic surgeons operating in Baku.