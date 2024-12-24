Group of ticktockers arrested under administrative procedure
A group of ticktockers was arrested in Azerbaijan under administrative procedure. According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, the detainees ‘showed disrespect to society, posted unethical posts and appeals in social networks that are contrary to moral values’.
According to the information, Jasarat Javadov, nicknamed ‘By Life Chesi’, was arrested for 30 days, Rovshan Suleymanov, nicknamed ‘Roshka’, arrested for 20 days.
The police also detained other persons for organising ‘entertainment contests’ and live broadcasts that caused ‘discontent of citizens’.
In particular, the managers of the ‘emin_resad’ page - the Abdullaev brothers Emin and Rashad - as well as the manager of the ‘azerzahid6669966’ page, Azer Ismayilov, and others were detained. The investigation is ongoing, the report said.
At the same time, the Interior Ministry does not say what exactly was the ‘immorality’ being propagated.
