Attempt to smuggle large consignment of drugs to Caspian Sea foiled

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On 22 December at 03:25 the coast guard units of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) prevented smuggling of a large consignment of drugs into the territory of Azerbaijan.

The SBGS reports that border ships and coastal control units detected an offending vessel in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan.During the search 13 packages with drugs were fished out of the sea.

Upon inspection, more than 23 kg of marijuana, 270 gr of opium and 500 tablets of methadone M-40 were found in them. Operative and investigative measures are ongoing, the report says.

The State Border Guard Service does not specify in what exact place of the sea this happened and where the drugs were delivered from.

 

