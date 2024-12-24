Putin phoned Aliyev
Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on 24 December and congratulated him on his birthday, wished him health and success as the country's leader.
The press service of the Azerbaijani President reports that the conversation highlighted the importance of mutual visits and meetings, stressing that Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan this year made ‘an important contribution to further strengthening of bilateral relations’.
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia expressed confidence that the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries will continue to develop successfully.
Aliyev and Putin also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in today's AZAL plane crash.
Tengrinews agency, citing its sources, has published the list of passengers who survived the plane crash:
A government delegation and an investigation team have been dispatched to Kazakhstan following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau. The delegation was sent on the orders of President Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the tragedy.
The embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel have expressed condolences regarding the crash of an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane.
