Putin phoned Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on 24 December and congratulated him on his birthday, wished him health and success as the country's leader.

The press service of the Azerbaijani President reports that the conversation highlighted the importance of mutual visits and meetings, stressing that Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan this year made ‘an important contribution to further strengthening of bilateral relations’.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia expressed confidence that the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries will continue to develop successfully.

Aliyev and Putin also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.