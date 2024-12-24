Tehran once again promises to complete North-South corridor section

At a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his government's determination to complete the construction of the strategic international corridor ‘North-South’.

According to a report by IRNA news agency, Pezeshkian described the construction of the Resht-Astara railway section as a ‘priority’. He said Iran is ready to fulfil all obligations as set forth in the agreement with Russia.

‘Iran abides by the terms of the agreement and expects the Russian side to start laying the route and preparations for the implementation of the project as soon as possible. Besides, Pezeshkian informed about Iran's plans to acquire land plots for the route and provide all necessary documents in due time,’ the report said.

Savelyev, in turn, invited Pezeshkian to visit Russia in early 2025. He added that Russia will provide the necessary credit line and will work with the Azerbaijani government on the implementation of this agreement.