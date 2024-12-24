Tehran once again promises to complete North-South corridor section
Tehran once again promises to complete North-South corridor section
At a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his government's determination to complete the construction of the strategic international corridor ‘North-South’.
According to a report by IRNA news agency, Pezeshkian described the construction of the Resht-Astara railway section as a ‘priority’. He said Iran is ready to fulfil all obligations as set forth in the agreement with Russia.
‘Iran abides by the terms of the agreement and expects the Russian side to start laying the route and preparations for the implementation of the project as soon as possible. Besides, Pezeshkian informed about Iran's plans to acquire land plots for the route and provide all necessary documents in due time,’ the report said.
Savelyev, in turn, invited Pezeshkian to visit Russia in early 2025. He added that Russia will provide the necessary credit line and will work with the Azerbaijani government on the implementation of this agreement.
Politics
-
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in today's AZAL plane crash.
-
- 25 December 2024, 13:49
Tengrinews agency, citing its sources, has published the list of passengers who survived the plane crash:
-
- 25 December 2024, 13:39
A government delegation and an investigation team have been dispatched to Kazakhstan following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau. The delegation was sent on the orders of President Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the tragedy.
-
- 25 December 2024, 13:31
The embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel have expressed condolences regarding the crash of an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane.
Leave a review