The Milli Majlis received representatives of the "Georgian Dream"

On December 24, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, met with a parliamentary delegation from Georgia headed by the Chairman of the Committee on Youth, Science, and Education, Givi Mikanadze. According to the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis, the meeting emphasized the importance of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, highlighting the high level of cooperation and the continuous mutual support of the peoples of both countries.

Gafarova noted Georgia's support during the discussion at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) regarding the non-approval of the Azerbaijani delegation’s credentials. It was noted that new parliamentary compositions have been formed in both countries, and the expansion of interparliamentary ties will continue in the upcoming period.

Mikanadze, for his part, stressed the unity of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Despite the efforts of "enemies," the relations between the two countries are successfully developing. He thanked official Baku for supporting the Georgian authorities. Mikanadze also pointed out that, both after the parliamentary and presidential elections in Georgia, the first congratulations came from Azerbaijan. Both sides emphasized the importance of joint actions against double standards applied to both countries.