Azerbaijan President Inaugurates ADEX-2024 Defense Exhibition in Baku [VIDEO]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2024) and the 14th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian,” held at the Baku Expo Center.

In his address to participants, President Aliyev welcomed the international delegations and emphasized Azerbaijan's ability to host large-scale international events with professionalism and modern infrastructure. He noted that the successful organization of such events underscores Azerbaijan's security and stability, highlighting that the upcoming 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is one of the most significant global events hosted by the country this year.

Aliyev underscored the importance of the ADEX exhibition as a platform for fostering business relationships between leading military-industrial companies and defense sectors of friendly and allied nations. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the latest defense technologies and military equipment available in the global arms market. Hundreds of well-known companies are participating, aiming to strengthen international military-technical cooperation and sign new defense contracts.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s defense industry advancements, President Aliyev pointed out that over 1,000 types of military products are currently produced in Azerbaijan, enhancing both national security and international defense partnerships. The president stressed that Azerbaijan is committed to further developing its defense capabilities, modernizing production facilities, and expanding its military-technical capacities.

Aliyev also mentioned the significant role Azerbaijan’s defense industry played in the country’s military successes, particularly during the 44-day Patriotic War, with the experience of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces now being studied by military institutions in developed countries.

Running concurrently with ADEX, the Securex Caspian exhibition features advanced security equipment and systems for law enforcement, border, rescue, and emergency services. President Aliyev expressed confidence that the innovations displayed would be well-received by participants.

“I am pleased to welcome you all to Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said, concluding his remarks with best wishes for the success of both exhibitions.