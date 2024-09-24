Georgian Lawyer Discusses Afghan Sadigov's Case

On Tuesday, lawyer Dmitry Nozadze visited Afghan Sadigov, founder of the “Azel.TV” website, in detention. He informed Turan news agency that Sadigov has been on hunger strike for four days, demanding an end to his criminal prosecution. The lawyer advised Sadigov that he still has legal avenues to restore his rights and suggested he suspend the hunger strike, but Sadigov refused.

When asked about the possibility of Sadigov's extradition, the lawyer stated that there has been no progress in that direction. Until Sadigov appeals the refusal of political asylum - both in court and at the appellate level - extradition cannot occur. According to him, the decision to deny asylum has not yet been provided to the defense, so it has not been appealed.

*Afghan Sadigov began his hunger strike on September 20 after Georgian authorities denied him political asylum. He arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In mid-July, he was barred from leaving Georgia for Türkiye, being told he could only fly to Azerbaijan.

In August, he was arrested under an extradition request from Azerbaijan, where he faces charges of extortion. Sadigov denies the allegations and has been recognized as a political prisoner by human rights organizations during his two previous convictions in Azerbaijan.