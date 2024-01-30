Azerbaijan ranks the 154th place in the Transparency International corruption ranking

The international organization Transparency International has published an index of countries by the level of corruption for 2023. This rating evaluates the level of corruption in the public sector based on the opinions of experts and entrepreneurs. In this list, Azerbaijan, as last year, ranked the 154th among 180 countries.

The indicator of each country is determined on the basis of at least three sources, 13 surveys and studies on the problem of corruption. This data is collected by a number of reputable organizations, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. The sources used in the preparation of the Index consider the following manifestations of corruption in the public sector:

* Bribery

* Misuse of budget funds

* The predominance of officials who use public office for personal gain without fear of consequences

* The Government's ability to curb corruption in the public sector

* Excessive bureaucratization in the public sector, which can create additional opportunities for corruption

* Appointment to government positions through patronage

* Legislation requiring government employees to disclose information about their income and potential conflicts of interest

* Legal protection for persons reporting bribes and corruption

* Usurpation of power by a narrow circle of financially interested persons

* Access to information on socio-political issues and government activities.

The most uncorrupted countries are: Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg.

The most corrupt are: Somalia, Venezuela, Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, North Korea, Nicaragua, Haiti, Guinea, Turkmenistan.

Armenia ranked the 62nd, Georgia - 49th, Iran – 149th, Turkey - 115th, Russia – 141.