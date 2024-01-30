The court rejected Gubad Ibadoglu's complaint against the ban on telephone conversations with lawyers

On January 30, the Narimanov District Court considered a complaint against the ban on telephone conversations between the arrested politician Gubad Ibadoglu and lawyers. According to lawyer Zibeida Sadigova, the politician was forbidden to call his lawyers from the pre-trial detention center, although he submitted oral and written complaints to the management of the pre-trial detention center.

"We filed a complaint once; it was not satisfied. I had to go to court again. Today, a representative of the pre-trial detention center appeared at the trial and claimed that there had been no requests for a telephone conversation. In that case, the question arises, why are we and you here?" the lawyer said. According to her, Ibadoglu himself also took part in the trial. However, the court did not satisfy the complaint.

It was not possible to get comments from the pre-trial detention center, the Penitentiary Service and the investigative body. On July 24, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges of selling counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), as well as 167-3.1 (storage and distribution of extremist materials.)

A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, called for Ibadoglu's release, recognizing him as a political prisoner.