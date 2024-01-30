The court rejected Gubad Ibadoglu's complaint against the ban on telephone conversations with lawyers
The court rejected Gubad Ibadoglu's complaint against the ban on telephone conversations with lawyers
On January 30, the Narimanov District Court considered a complaint against the ban on telephone conversations between the arrested politician Gubad Ibadoglu and lawyers. According to lawyer Zibeida Sadigova, the politician was forbidden to call his lawyers from the pre-trial detention center, although he submitted oral and written complaints to the management of the pre-trial detention center.
"We filed a complaint once; it was not satisfied. I had to go to court again. Today, a representative of the pre-trial detention center appeared at the trial and claimed that there had been no requests for a telephone conversation. In that case, the question arises, why are we and you here?" the lawyer said. According to her, Ibadoglu himself also took part in the trial. However, the court did not satisfy the complaint.
It was not possible to get comments from the pre-trial detention center, the Penitentiary Service and the investigative body. On July 24, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges of selling counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), as well as 167-3.1 (storage and distribution of extremist materials.)
A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, called for Ibadoglu's release, recognizing him as a political prisoner.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 31 January 2024, 13:22
On 31 January, two pro-government websites (Qafqazinfo.az, Oxu.az) published a second series of critical materials against the Internet resources "Abzas-Media", "Toplum.TV" and the "Baku School of Journalism".
-
The OSCE/ODIHR EOM has released an interim report on the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for 7 February. On 7 December, the day the early elections were announced, Azerbaijan and Armenia publicly reaffirmed their intention to normalise relations and negotiate a peace treaty based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
-
- 31 January 2024, 10:32
The State Department on Tuesday remained tight-lipped on President Joe Biden's retaliation plans against Iran for its proxies' deadly drone attack in Jordan, even after Biden announced that he had made up his mind on how to respond, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
The sixth meeting of the State Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the borders of the two countries will be held on January 31.
1 comment
Акпер
2024-01-30
Скоты. Убивают известного ученого