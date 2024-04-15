Azerbaijan ratifies the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism

12th of April 2024 Ambassador Fakhraddin ISMAYILOV, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, has transmitted to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe the instrument of ratification by Azerbaijan of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention for the prevention of terrorism. The Additional Protocol will enter into force in Azerbaijan on 1 August 2024.

The Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism makes a number of acts, including taking part in an association or group for the purpose of terrorism, receiving terrorist training, travelling abroad for the purposes of terrorism and financing or organising travel for this purpose, a criminal offence. The Protocol also provides for a network of 24-hour-a-day national contact points facilitating the rapid exchange of information.