Azerbaijan Ready to Contribute to Resolving Humanitarian Issues in Syria – MFA
Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments in Syria and, in this context, is conducting consultations with its brotherly partner, Turkey. This was stated in a press release issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the evening of December 10 regarding the latest situation in Syria.
The document highlights that after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, "it is of utmost importance to restore peace and stability in the country and to end civil conflict."
Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expresses hope "for the resolution of all issues through political dialogue within the country and in accordance with the will of the Syrian people."
"Azerbaijan is ready, in cooperation with its brotherly Turkey and like-minded partners, to contribute to addressing the humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people," the statement further notes.
Although Azerbaijan does not have an embassy in Syria, efforts are underway to determine the number and locations of Azerbaijani citizens in the country.
Azerbaijan will continue the process of repatriating its citizens from Syria through Turkey, a process initiated in 2020.
Azerbaijan hopes that once the situation in Syria stabilizes, bilateral relations will be restored and cooperation will develop based on principles of mutual friendship and partnership.
It is worth noting that the MFA's statement came just a few hours after a phone conversation between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, during which they discussed the situation in Syria.
