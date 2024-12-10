On Human Rights Day, Activists in Azerbaijan Highlight Growing Repression and Call for Action

On International Human Rights Day, prominent Azerbaijani activists Novella Jafaroglu, Mirvari Gahramanli, Arzu Abdullayeva, Hilal Mamedov, and Mehman Aliyev, director of the Turan news agency, gathered to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the country. The meeting focused on a concerning new wave of arrests targeting journalists associated with Meydan TV and civil society activists, reflecting what participants described as a significant decline in freedoms and expression in Azerbaijan.

The activists agreed on the urgent need to revive the Joint Working Group on Human Rights—a collaborative platform established in 2005 between human rights organizations and the Azerbaijani government. This group, which ceased its activities several years ago, had previously played a key role in addressing human rights issues and fostering constructive dialogue between civil society and state authorities.

“The work of the Joint Working Group was a vital tool for addressing human rights concerns and promoting open, constructive dialogue between the government and civil society,” said Novella Jafaroglu, a veteran of the group. She emphasized that resuming the group’s activities would require the government’s approval and commitment.

Arzu Abdullayeva proposed initiating consultations with authorities to advocate for the group’s reinstatement, highlighting its significant role in securing the release of individuals imprisoned on politically motivated charges. “This dialogue could serve as a starting point for addressing broader issues related to repression and restrictions on rights,” Abdullayeva stated.

During the meeting, participants also decided to prepare a comprehensive report on the state of human rights across various sectors. This report, to be developed in collaboration with independent experts, aims to identify the risks posed by the erosion of rights and freedoms to Azerbaijan’s social and political stability and to offer recommendations for addressing these challenges.

The recent arrests, coupled with increased restrictions on the media and civil liberties, underscore what many see as a critical turning point for human rights in Azerbaijan. Activists warned that the current trajectory threatens not only individual freedoms but also the country’s international standing and internal cohesion.

As Azerbaijan seeks to balance its international ambitions with domestic policies, activists called on both local and global stakeholders to support renewed dialogue and actions aimed at protecting human rights and freedoms. Whether the government will respond to these calls remains uncertain, but for many, the stakes have never been higher.