Azerbaijan rejects involvement in New Caledonia protests
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh has rejected "unfounded allegations against the Azerbaijani state about country's alleged ties with the pro-independence leaders of New Caledonia" made by French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanen.
"First of all, we strongly condemn the insulting statements of the French side and demand to stop the campaign to vilify Azerbaijan with unacceptable accusations of massacres of Armenians," Hajizadeh's commentary reads.
"It would be better if the head of the French Interior Ministry recalled the crimes against humanity committed by his country against indigenous peoples as part of the colonialist policy pursued for many years."
At the same time, the head of the French Interior Ministry should pay attention to the unsuccessful policy of his country in relation to overseas territories, which led to these protests, the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
Added to this, Darmanen claimed Azerbaijan's involvement in the New Caledonia protests. "I regret that a part of the leaders of Caledonia's independence concluded an agreement with Azerbaijan... It is beyond doubt," he said in an interview with France -2 TV channel.
