Azerbaijan Seeks Reform of OSCE Mechanisms in Post-Conflict Era

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has called for the abolition of several OSCE mechanisms that he deems relics of the past, signaling a shift in the country's approach to international diplomacy following the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

During a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Jan Borg in Munich, President Aliyev emphasized the importance of officially dismantling outdated structures within the OSCE. Specifically, he cited the OSCE Minsk Group, the High-level Planning Committee, and the position of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office as inactive entities in need of abolition. Aliyev stressed the need to reallocate the organization's budget towards more pertinent projects in line with current geopolitical realities.

Azerbaijan's stance reflects its conviction that the Karabakh conflict has been conclusively resolved, resulting in the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. While acknowledging the necessity of normalizing relations with Armenia, Aliyev asserted that this process should be handled bilaterally rather than through multilateral mechanisms like the OSCE Minsk Group.

Established in 1992, the OSCE Minsk Group was tasked with facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Karabakh conflict. Comprising co-chairs from Russia, the United States, and France, along with other member states including Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Minsk Group has played a prominent role in mediating negotiations. However, its efficacy waned following Azerbaijan's decisive victory in the 44-day war in 2020, leading to calls for its restructuring or dissolution.

As a result of the Budapest Summit, a High-level Planning Group (HLG) was established in Vienna on December 20, 1994, consisting of military representatives appointed by the OSCE participating states on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. It has also been inactive for more than three years.

Central to the Minsk Group's efforts has been the role of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, currently held by Andrzej Kasprzyk. Kasprzyk's mandate includes representing the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on matters related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and facilitating efforts towards a lasting peace agreement. However, with the conflict now resolved, the relevance of this position has come under scrutiny, prompting calls for reassessment.