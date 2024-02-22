Azerbaijan to purchase JF-17C fighter jets from Pakistan

According to the Pakistani "Air Operation Syndicate" publication, Azerbaijan will purchase modern JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan. The amount of the deal is $1.6 billion.

According to the same source, the new aircraft will replace the Russian MIG-29s available in Azerbaijan.

The JF-17 aircraft have the advantage of being superior to the MI-29 and SU-25 aircraft available in the region. Moreover, Pakistani fighter jets have the capability to fight the S-300 air defence system.

It should be noted that this is the largest export deal of Pakistan's military-industrial complex. Apart from the aircraft, the contract includes supply of ammunition and pilot training.

It is to remind that JF-17C Block 3 is the latest modification of this type of fighter aircraft. The aircraft can carry 8 missiles of different types, advanced radars and electronic defence system.

According to open sources, the price of such an aircraft is $25 million. Based on the fact that the amount of the deal exceeds $1.5 billion, it can be said that Azerbaijan will completely replace its fleet of military aircraft. That is, about 60 JF-17C Block III aircraft will be purchased.