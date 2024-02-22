    • flag_AZ
Azerbaijan to purchase JF-17C fighter jets from Pakistan

Azerbaijan to purchase JF-17C fighter jets from Pakistan

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan to purchase JF-17C fighter jets from Pakistan

According to the Pakistani "Air Operation Syndicate" publication, Azerbaijan will purchase modern JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan. The amount of the deal is $1.6 billion.

According to the same source, the new aircraft will replace the Russian MIG-29s available in Azerbaijan.

The JF-17 aircraft have the advantage of being superior to the MI-29 and SU-25 aircraft available in the region. Moreover, Pakistani fighter jets have the capability to fight the S-300 air defence system.

It should be noted that this is the largest export deal of Pakistan's military-industrial complex. Apart from the aircraft, the contract includes supply of ammunition and pilot training.

It is to remind that JF-17C Block 3 is the latest modification of this type of fighter aircraft.  The aircraft can carry 8 missiles of different types, advanced radars and electronic defence system.

According to open sources, the price of such an aircraft is $25 million. Based on the fact that the amount of the deal exceeds $1.5 billion, it can be said that Azerbaijan will completely replace its fleet of military aircraft. That is, about 60 JF-17C Block III aircraft will be purchased.

  • Ruslan

    2024-02-22

    Потом говорим что Армения закупает борохло а сами как будто лучше можно закупить шведский Saab JAS 39 Gripen Японский Митсубиши Южнокорейский истребитель KF Итальянский истребитель M-346FA но проблема и в политике не каждая страна продаст Азербайджану вооружение из за режима в нашей стране... Франция пичкает Армению ворружениями хотя Натовская страна мы тоже закупаем у Турции вооружение но Турецкий военный комплекс только только развивается ну Французское вооружение нельзя сказать что плохое...Нам надо закупать все лучшее что есть а не лишь бы чтоб было что то...

  • Patriot

    2024-02-22

    Турки надрали задницы французам, русским и другим задолго до Карабаха. Это было в Ливии, частенько в Сирии. Так что, не в оружии только дело, еще надо уметь воевать.

  • Ruslan

    2024-02-22

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dJuQDm-pSk Шведский истребитель JAS 39 Gripen

  • Кыпчак

    2024-02-22

    Разговоры о покупке истребителей идёт аж с 2017 года но есть причины по которым не купили но дело не а в этом,1.Азербайджан не сможет закупить так сказать не у всех членов альянса поэтому альтернатива по моему совместный Китайски-Пакистанский истребитель но и Южная Корея скорее всего будет модернизировать ВМС и они классно строят военные корабли

