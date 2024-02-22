The session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly opened in Baku

On February 22, the 14th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly opened in Baku, which will last until February 24. The forum on "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia" is attended by parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries.

The session will include meetings of the Executive Board and committees on political, economic, cultural and other issues. Organizational issues will also be considered. The Baku Declaration is expected to be adopted as a result of the event.

*The Asian Parliamentary Assembly was established in 1999 on the initiative of Bangladesh. It consists of the parliaments of 41 States. The main body is the Executive Council, consisting of the Chairman, the Vice-Chairman and one representative from each National Committee. The administrative functions are performed by the Secretary General appointed by the Chairman (replaced annually).