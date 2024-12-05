Azerbaijan Updates National List of Blood Service Institutions
Azerbaijan Updates National List of Blood Service Institutions
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the list of blood service institutions engaged in the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of blood and its components, as per a decision issued on December 4, 2024.
Under Decision No. 511, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the list, originally established by Decision No. 26 on January 28, 2006, has been revised to reflect new organizational structures and updated responsibilities of blood banks across the country. The decision aligns with Article 119, paragraph eight, of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
The newly updated list encompasses a range of institutions, including regional branches of the Republican Blood Bank, specialized units in key medical facilities, and blood transfusion departments in hospitals managed by various healthcare authorities. It also incorporates centers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The amendments aim to strengthen the blood supply network, ensuring timely access to safe blood for medical procedures across Azerbaijan.
