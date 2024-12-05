'Abzas Media' trial begins

The 'Abzas Media' trial will begin on 17 December at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Rasim Sadykhov.

It is to be noted that in 2019, the Institute for Peace and Democracy included Sadykhov in the list of judges who issue ‘customised judgements’.

Note that earlier he sentenced to various terms of imprisonment human rights activists Arif Yunus, Leyla Yunus, PPFA member Fuad Ahmedli, religious activists Abulfaz Bunyadov and Elkhan Iskenderov.

*In November 2023-January 2024, 'Abzas Media' executives and employees Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgyzy, Mohammed Kekalov, Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasymova, as well as investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly of Turan Agency were arrested. In May,Farid Mehralizadeh, an economist and employee of 'Radio Azadliq', was arrested in the case.

They were initially charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). However, on 16-19 August, the charges were toughened into Articles 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with large income); 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (legalisation of criminal proceeds by an organised group); 206.4 (smuggling by an organised group); 320.1 and 320.2 (forgery of documents and use of forged documents); and 213.2.1 (group tax evasion) of the Criminal Code.

It has to be kept in mind that the above charges are punishable by up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The journalists deny all the charges as saying that they are being persecuted for investigating corruption in the highest echelons of power. Human rights activists have recognised them as political prisoners. Many international journalistic and human rights organisations have repeatedly called for their release.