'Abzas Media' trial begins
The 'Abzas Media' trial will begin on 17 December at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Rasim Sadykhov.
It is to be noted that in 2019, the Institute for Peace and Democracy included Sadykhov in the list of judges who issue ‘customised judgements’.
Note that earlier he sentenced to various terms of imprisonment human rights activists Arif Yunus, Leyla Yunus, PPFA member Fuad Ahmedli, religious activists Abulfaz Bunyadov and Elkhan Iskenderov.
*In November 2023-January 2024, 'Abzas Media' executives and employees Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgyzy, Mohammed Kekalov, Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasymova, as well as investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly of Turan Agency were arrested. In May,Farid Mehralizadeh, an economist and employee of 'Radio Azadliq', was arrested in the case.
They were initially charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). However, on 16-19 August, the charges were toughened into Articles 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with large income); 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (legalisation of criminal proceeds by an organised group); 206.4 (smuggling by an organised group); 320.1 and 320.2 (forgery of documents and use of forged documents); and 213.2.1 (group tax evasion) of the Criminal Code.
It has to be kept in mind that the above charges are punishable by up to 12 years of imprisonment.
The journalists deny all the charges as saying that they are being persecuted for investigating corruption in the highest echelons of power. Human rights activists have recognised them as political prisoners. Many international journalistic and human rights organisations have repeatedly called for their release.
As part of the OSCE Foreign Ministerial Council meeting in Malta today, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine.
The Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, Mounir Satouri, has called on Azerbaijan’s authorities to lift travel restrictions on Professor Qubad Ibadoghlu, currently under house arrest, enabling him to attend the Sakharov Prize award ceremony in Strasbourg.
The Separate Combined Arms Army (stationed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) conducted command-staff exercises.
The Council today decided to prolong and update the list of individuals, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses, for a further year until 8 December 2025.
