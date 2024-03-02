Azerbaijan will be represented by the Minister of Energy at the GECF summit
Azerbaijan will be represented by the Minister of Energy at the GECF summit
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has left for Algeria to attend the 7th summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The summit will discuss gas policy, the latest trends in this area, the role of gas resources of the GECF member countries in the global energy market in the coming period, the press service of the Ministry of Energy informed Turan. Shahbazov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings. Azerbaijan has observer status in the GECF.
Politics
-
- 3 March 2024, 13:05
On March 3, a resident of this area Abbasov Bakhtiyar, born in 1995, exploded on a mine near the village of Ahmedagaly, Aghdam district.
-
- 2 March 2024, 20:33
Russia is monitoring the statements of the Armenian leadership and will keep them in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that he drew attention to contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are organized “under the auspices of various Western figures.”
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:53
Armenia's continued dependence on Russia since 1991 has become a "strategic mistake" of the republic, Secretary of the republic's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV. According to him, Yerevan has been dependent on Moscow for 20 years in almost all areas - in politics, economics, science and the military sphere.
-
- 2 March 2024, 14:38
Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.
Leave a review