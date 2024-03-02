The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has signed 2 agreements on cooperation in the field of "green" energy

Cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the American Nobel Energy and the Spanish “Elecnor” were signed in Baku today within the framework of the 10th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the 2nd meeting of the Advisory Council on Green Energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and Nobel Energy provides for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in the Jabrayil district. The parties will also cooperate in the production, sale and consumption of electricity.

The Memorandum with the Spanish company “Elecnor” provides for cooperation in the implementation of a 70 MW wind farm project in the Garadagh district.