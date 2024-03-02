The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has signed 2 agreements on cooperation in the field of "green" energy
Cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the American Nobel Energy and the Spanish “Elecnor” were signed in Baku today within the framework of the 10th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the 2nd meeting of the Advisory Council on Green Energy.
The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and Nobel Energy provides for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in the Jabrayil district. The parties will also cooperate in the production, sale and consumption of electricity.
The Memorandum with the Spanish company “Elecnor” provides for cooperation in the implementation of a 70 MW wind farm project in the Garadagh district.
Since 2020, the diplomats of Azerbaijan and Russia have been working tirelessly and jointly to open the Zangezur corridor, which significantly shortens and reduces the cost of the route between Russia and Armenia. The Armenian side delays the opening of the corridor with various political arguments, but agrees that the new short-cut route will bring economic benefits to this country. According to Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Mher Grigoryan, problems with the capacity of the Georgian automobile checkpoint «Verkhny Lars» seriously hinder "the export of agricultural products from Armenia to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union"
In a concerted effort to bolster aviation security measures, the 6th meeting of the airport's Interdepartmental Commission on Aviation Security convened with key stakeholders, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the State Agency for Civil Aviation. The gathering also saw participation from law enforcement agencies specializing in air transport security and other aviation entities.
On February 28, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) held its AHK Impuls event, which was attended by representatives of more than 70 member companies, partners of the Chamber and delegates of the Association of Eastern Business of Germany. The event served as a platform for meaningful discussions about the changing energy landscape of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has released its first Investment Promotion Document (IPAD) in the green energy sector. This landmark document, aimed at incentivizing investments in renewable energy sources (RES), marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's transition towards sustainable energy practices.
