  Azerbaijan will desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea – I. Aliyev
Azerbaijan will desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea – I. Aliyev

Azerbaijan will desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea – I. Aliyev

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan will desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea – I. Aliyev

Work is underway in Azerbaijan on a project to desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea, President Ilham Aliyev  stated today at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Shirvan irrigation Canal. "After the implementation of this project, we will use the water of the Caspian Sea, both for irrigation and for drinking," Aliyev said. A number of countries have extensive experience in the field of seawater desalination and Azerbaijan will use it, he noted.

* In April 2023, President Aliyev signed a decree on measures to desalinate seawater, which will be used to improve the water supply of Baku city and surrounding areas.

