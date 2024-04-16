BP has started oil production on a large new platform on the shelf of Azerbaijan
BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project, announced the start of oil production from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform as part of the development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
According to the company's press release, the ACE platform is the seventh oil production platform designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Up to 300 million barrels will be produced during the operation period.
ACE production is expected to increase to 24,000 barrels per day in 2024 as two more wells are drilled and put into operation.
Politics
-
- 17 April 2024, 00:46
“France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations in connection with the continuation of unilateral actions on the part of Azerbaijan in recent months, damaging relations between our two countries.” This is stated in a message from the French Foreign Ministry on April 16.
-
- 16 April 2024, 17:40
Three journalists were summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters for questioning. Inara Humbatova was summoned on April 16, Shams Hajiyeva and Mina Aliyarli were summoned on the April 17th.
-
The Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service have not responded to the appeal of the lawyers of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV,” about his hospitalization. According to his brother Nasimi Mammadli, a second ultrasound examination was performed on April 12.
-
- 16 April 2024, 15:53
Work is underway in Azerbaijan on a project to desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Shirvan irrigation Canal. "After the implementation of this project, we will use the water of the Caspian Sea, both for irrigation and for drinking," Aliyev said. A number of countries have extensive experience in the field of seawater desalination and Azerbaijan will use it, he noted.
