BP has started oil production on a large new platform on the shelf of Azerbaijan

BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project, announced the start of oil production from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform as part of the development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

According to the company's press release, the ACE platform is the seventh oil production platform designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Up to 300 million barrels will be produced during the operation period.

ACE production is expected to increase to 24,000 barrels per day in 2024 as two more wells are drilled and put into operation.