The Ministry of Justice does not respond to the request for hospitalization of Alesker Mammadli
The Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service have not responded to the appeal of the lawyers of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV,” about his hospitalization. According to his brother Nasimi Mammadli, a second ultrasound examination was performed on April 12.
"Doctors have confirmed the presence of a thyroid nodule (tumor). However, it was stated that its size is 18-19 mm, although before the arrest the tumor size was already 23 mm. and there is a medical report on this," Nasimi Mammadli said. According to him, the brother is suffocating from lack of air in prison.
In connection Alesker Mammadli’s health, on April 8, he appealed to the Ombudswoman.
"Yesterday I received an official response from the head of the Ombudsman's office, Aydin Safikhanli. They sent my appeal to the acting head of the main medical department, Rafail Mehdiyev.
It is recommended to create conditions for additional medical examination and biopsy at our expense in one of the private clinics," Mammadli said. There has been no reaction from the Penitentiary Service and the Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice to this appeal yet, Nasimi Mammadli noted.
* On March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were placed in pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, and two more were placed under police supervision.
Alesker Mammadli was also accused of currency smuggling. During a search of his apartment, they allegedly found 7,300 euros.
