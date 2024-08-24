"Azerbaijan will make every effort to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine" - Ilham Aliyev
Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Zelensky on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, saying:
“Dear Mr President,
On the occasion of Ukraine's bank holidays - Independence Day, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people and convey my best wishes.
Azerbaijan and Ukraine are linked by friendly relations with rich traditions. The will of our peoples, who have historically supported each other, today forms the basis of our interstate relations. The current level of relations between our countries, based on mutual trust and support, our effective cooperation in a number of areas, especially in the energy sector, is a source of satisfaction.
In accordance with the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan and Ukraine show mutual support and solidarity on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty. We express our intention to make every effort to provide necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.
I highly appreciate my recent meeting with you in the UK and our exchange of views. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Ukraine friendship and reliable partnership, expand our co-operation.
On this significant day I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and peace and tranquility to the people of Ukraine.
With respect,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.
