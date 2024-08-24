  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear25.30 C
  • Sunday, 25 August 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
The EU condemned arrest of Bahruz Samadov

The EU condemned arrest of Bahruz Samadov

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The EU condemned arrest of Bahruz Samadov

The EU has called on Azerbaijan to respect the rights of a prominent scholar jailed after publicly criticizing the government, amid a wave of arrests that has seen journalists and academics put behind bars.

Speaking to POLITICO, Peter Stano, the EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said Brussels was “following with concern” the case of Bahruz Samadov, “a young scholar advocating for peace in the   South Caucasus” and a doctoral student at Charles University in Prague.

Leave a review

Politics

  • In Fizuli, a worker was injured as a result of a shell explosion Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 21:17

    In Fizuli, a worker was injured as a result of a shell explosion

    On August 24, in the village of Zargar in the Fizuli district, in an area not cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, an explosion occurred, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 20:06

    Samed Shikhi is free

    The young writer and social activist Samed Shikhi, who was detained the day before, has been released by the security forces.

    Read more
  • SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 15:09

    SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general

    The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case in absentia against an Iranian general who instructed Russian military to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and personally coordinated 20 such attacks

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan supports COP29 increase in funding for measures to combat climate change Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 13:03

    Azerbaijan supports COP29 increase in funding for measures to combat climate change

    The planet is threatened by severe natural disasters if climate change is not curbed in a timely manner.This idea was a refrain in the speeches of the speakers at the media seminar held on August 24 due to the upcoming COP29 in Baku. According to Alexander Sayer, head of the communication department of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), the strategic goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is to keep the rise in global average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, or at least below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line