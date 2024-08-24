The EU condemned arrest of Bahruz Samadov

The EU has called on Azerbaijan to respect the rights of a prominent scholar jailed after publicly criticizing the government, amid a wave of arrests that has seen journalists and academics put behind bars.

Speaking to POLITICO, Peter Stano, the EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said Brussels was “following with concern” the case of Bahruz Samadov, “a young scholar advocating for peace in the South Caucasus” and a doctoral student at Charles University in Prague.