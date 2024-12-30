Russia and Ukraine Exchange Prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner exchange, with each side returning 150 prisoners of war, officials said on Saturday. The swap, mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marks a rare act of cooperation amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Russia's Ministry of Defense confirmed that its 150 prisoners have been transferred to Belarus, where they are receiving medical assistance and support to contact their families.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 189 Ukrainian nationals were repatriated, including military personnel who had defended the Azovstal steel plant, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and Snake Island. Two civilians from Mariupol were also among those released.

This exchange follows a smaller one on October 18, 2024, when 95 prisoners were returned to each side. Earlier in December, Russian Ombudsman for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova revealed that discussions were underway for a "large-scale exchange," but no agreement had been reached at the time.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had suggested a Christmas ceasefire and a mass prisoner swap in early December, but the proposal was rejected by Zelensky, citing ongoing hostilities.

The UAE’s role in brokering the exchange underscores its growing diplomatic efforts in the region, amid calls for renewed negotiations to end the nearly two-year-long conflict.

Further details about the released individuals and the conditions of their captivity remain undisclosed. Both nations continue to report ongoing clashes and casualties as diplomatic solutions remain elusive.