Jamil Hasanli's new book about the "21 Azer Movement" has been published
Doctor of Historical Sciences Jamil Hasanli's book "Tabriz -1946: Victory and Tragedy of the National Government" has been published.
This is his second book from the "Southern (Iranian) Azerbaijan" series.
As Hasanli noted in an interview with a Turan correspondent, the first book from this series, "Southern Azerbaijan: at the Crossroads of History (1939-1945)", was published in 2023.
He regretfully noted that a regular reader of his books, journalist Natig Javadli, is now under arrest (in the Meydan TV case).
"Unfortunately, the Penitentiary Service has banned my books from entering places of detention," Hasanli said.
He noted that some unique photos are being published for the first time in the new book.
In particular, some photos were kindly provided by journalist Naila Balaeva from the archive of her close relative, one of the leaders of the "21 Azer Movement" Sadig Badiga.
The book reflects the dramatic events that took place in 1946 in Tabriz and in general in Southern Azerbaijan.
This book differs from the works previously written by Hasanli on the history of Southern Azerbaijan of that period.
In particular, materials from Russian archives, from which the classification was removed, were used.
In particular, transcripts of Stalin's negotiations with Ghavam al-Saltan, the sister of Shah Ashraf Pahlavi, as well as hundreds of other valuable archival documents were used.
During his scientific and pedagogical work in London, Hasanli gained access to materials from the British National Archives on the events of 1946 in Southern Azerbaijan.
At the same time, he pointed out that about 100 folders from the National Government Fund in the Archive of Political Documents of the President of Azerbaijan are already classified.
They are not provided to researchers for unknown reasons, Hasanli said.
At the same time, readers will be able to get acquainted with the archival materials of the KGB bodies for the first time in the new book. They reveal the true face of the Soviet government during the events of 1946 in relation to the "Movement of 21 Azeris" and its leader Pishevari.
On December 12, 1945, as a result of an armed uprising in South Azerbaijan, a national government led by Seyid Jafar Pishevari came to power. This event went down in history as the "Movement of 21 Azeris". However, the national government lasted only a year and was sacrificed to the geopolitical rivalry between the superpowers, which the Shah's regime took advantage of.
