U.S. Announces Nearly 6 Billion In Military And Budget Aid To Ukraine

The Biden administration on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in additional military and budget assistance for Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The White House said in a statement that its latest military package includes $1.25 billion aid drawn from U.S. stockpiles, and a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package, which is the final one of Biden's time in office.



"At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office," Biden noted announcing the package.



The new assistance will provide Ukraine with "an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems," Biden added.



In addition to military assistance, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $3.4 billion budget aid for Ukraine, provided in coordination with the USAID and the State Department, marking the final disbursement under the 2024 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.



"Ukraine’s success is in America’s core national interest," Yellen said, vowing to continue to pressure Moscow with sanctions and to help position Ukraine to achieve a just peace. "We must not retreat in this effort," she concluded.