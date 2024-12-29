Black boxes of AZAL aircraft will be decoded in Brazil
Flight recorders from the Embraer 190 airliner, which crashed in Aktau on 25 December, will be sent to Brazil for study, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said on 29 December.
"A decision has been made to send the flight recorders (black boxes) to the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents of Brazil, which is the manufacturer of Embraer," the ministry said.
According to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the country conducting the investigation has the right to choose the place for decoding the black boxes.
The decision to send to Brazil is conditioned by the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and following consultations with Russia and Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
- 29 December 2024, 21:37
Azerbaijan has amended the rules on the period of temporary stay for Russian citizens. According to the decree signed on December 29 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Russian citizens may no longer stay in the country for more than 90 days during one calendar year.
-
- 29 December 2024, 19:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Kremlin reported.
-
President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the state television of Azerbaijan today, in which he outlined the position of the Azerbaijani side on the causes of the crash of the AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny. He placed responsibility for the plane crash on the Russian side and voiced Baku's demands to it.
-
- 29 December 2024, 18:07
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on Sunday honoring crew members of an Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for their exceptional professionalism and bravery during an emergency landing following a mid-air incident.
Leave a review