Black boxes of AZAL aircraft will be decoded in Brazil

Flight recorders from the Embraer 190 airliner, which crashed in Aktau on 25 December, will be sent to Brazil for study, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said on 29 December.

"A decision has been made to send the flight recorders (black boxes) to the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents of Brazil, which is the manufacturer of Embraer," the ministry said.

According to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the country conducting the investigation has the right to choose the place for decoding the black boxes.

The decision to send to Brazil is conditioned by the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and following consultations with Russia and Azerbaijan.