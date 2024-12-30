After 12 years, Azerbaijani embassy to resume operations in Syria

During his visit to Syria on December 29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev met with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the interim government of this Arab country, Assad Hassan Al-Shibani, in Damascus.

“During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side conveyed the congratulations of the leadership of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the beginning of a new stage of stability of the Syrian state and the well-being of the people, as well as the coming to power of the representatives of the people,” the press release of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It was stated that “Azerbaijan, together with the Republic of Turkey, supports Syria at this new important stage.”

Azerbaijan will do its best to support the process of reconstruction of Syria, the Foreign Ministry further said.

In addition to providing humanitarian aid, Azerbaijan will provide “the necessary support to the new government at the diplomatic level,” the press release emphasized.

Rafiyev pointed out the possibility of Syria using Azerbaijan's experience in the field of restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

In turn, Ash-Shibani compared "the coming to power of the Syrian people with the historic victory of Azerbaijan."

He stated that "the main goal of the new Syrian government is to live in peace with neighboring countries and achieve national unity through dialogue with all parties within the country."

During the meeting, the parties agreed "to open a new page aimed at cooperation and friendship in relations between Azerbaijan and Syria, which have been interrupted for a long time."

In this regard, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan will resume the work of its embassy in Syria as soon as possible, 12 years after its suspension.

Ash-Shibani was invited to visit Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry concluded.