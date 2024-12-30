Dispatcher confirms flights banned after AZAL plane hit: Aliyev refused to speak to Kadyrov

A dispatcher at Grozny airport confirmed on 29 December that the "Kover" plan banning flights was introduced after the AZAL plane was hit by a missile.

As the VChK-OGPU telegram channel reported on 30 December, the dispatcher Ali Idrisov (a former footballer of the club "Akhmat") testified at the pre-test that he did not know about the work of air defence at the moment of landing of the plane. As for the "Cover" plan, he received information about it five minutes after the AZAL aircraft was hit.

Idrissov claims he was unaware of the drone attack and the work of the air defence. He attributed the incident with the aircraft to a collision with birds, citing the pilot's words.

He became aware of the "Carpet" plan at 08:21, that is, five minutes after the crew reported the aircraft had been hit, which he mistook for a collision with birds.

Idrisov said he was also unaware of the operation of the radio-electronic warfare equipment that had "blinded" the aircraft.

The VChK-OGPU channel also reported that two Pantsir air defence systems were deployed near Grozny airport on 20 December to repel the drone attack. At the moment of hitting the aircraft, three drones were fired at once.

The first time the aircraft was hit was when it was 18 kilometres from the airfield over the Naursky district of Chechnya.

According to the same source, Ramzan Kadyrov tried to talk to Ilham Aliyev on 26 December, but the Azerbaijani president refused to talk to him. This happened after Kadyrov rewarded his nephew for the "successful" destruction of drones over Grozny.



Official Baku did not say anything about Kadyrov's call, but on the same day said that Azerbaijan does not need and will not accept any help from Chechnya.