The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan discussed the investigation of the Aktau disaster

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan discussed the investigation of the Aktau disaster

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev have held a telephone conversation.

The parties discussed the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"They discussed comprehensive co-operation between Russian investigators and criminalists and their colleagues from the investigative and operational teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," the report said. Alexander Bastrykin assured that from the Russian side the most experienced employees of the central office of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the field of air accidents investigation were involved in the work. According to him, they should establish all the causes and circumstances of the crash, the report says.