The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan discussed the investigation of the Aktau disaster
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev have held a telephone conversation.
The parties discussed the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
"They discussed comprehensive co-operation between Russian investigators and criminalists and their colleagues from the investigative and operational teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," the report said. Alexander Bastrykin assured that from the Russian side the most experienced employees of the central office of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the field of air accidents investigation were involved in the work. According to him, they should establish all the causes and circumstances of the crash, the report says.
Politics
-
- 29 December 2024, 22:17
Flight recorders from the Embraer 190 airliner, which crashed in Aktau on 25 December, will be sent to Brazil for study, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said on 29 December.
-
- 29 December 2024, 21:37
Azerbaijan has amended the rules on the period of temporary stay for Russian citizens. According to the decree signed on December 29 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Russian citizens may no longer stay in the country for more than 90 days during one calendar year.
-
- 29 December 2024, 19:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss issues related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the Kremlin reported.
-
President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the state television of Azerbaijan today, in which he outlined the position of the Azerbaijani side on the causes of the crash of the AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny. He placed responsibility for the plane crash on the Russian side and voiced Baku's demands to it.
