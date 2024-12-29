Azerbaijan limits the period of temporary stay for Russians
Azerbaijan has amended the rules on the period of temporary stay for Russian citizens. According to the decree signed on December 29 by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Russian citizens may no longer stay in the country for more than 90 days during one calendar year.
The decree comes into force on January 1, 2025.
The Azerbaijani side proceeded "from the principle of parity and reciprocity in matters of the period of temporary stay and migration," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry explained earlier.
On December 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that from January 1, 2025, the period of temporary stay in Russia for a foreigner who arrived in the country without a visa may not exceed 90 days in total during one calendar year.
Previously, Russians could stay in Azerbaijan for no more than 180 days a year.
